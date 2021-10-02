Danya Milokhin dropped Medvedev in the very first edition of the Ice Age show

The fall of the Russian figure skating star passed without injuries, however, it looked pretty serious.

Photo source: Yandex pictures

As the RIA Novosti edition writes, the blogger made unsuccessful support to his partner, after which they both fell on the ice, hitting him painfully. According to Milokhin himself, he and his partner know how to fall correctly, so the matter went without serious injuries. As Medvedev admitted to sport24, she and Danya did not have as much time to prepare as the other participants in the show. Perhaps this played a role in the fall during the first performance.

As you know, the first issue of the eighth season of the “Ice Age” show will be released on October 2, but now all the media are writing about Milokhin’s unsuccessful support. Apparently, Danya was very worried, so he made a difficult fragment of his number with Medvedeva with a mistake.

By the way, Evgenia Medvedeva considers her couple with Dania Milokhin to be the most unusual among the participants. True, according to her own assurances, she was a little worried to find out who exactly she was paired with. “I was afraid. I thought,” In the sense of tiktoker? “,” In the sense of Danya Milokhin? “,” Can he skate? “