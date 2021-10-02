DCEU’s Batman Role Revealed Who Could Replace Ben Affleck

After the era of Christian Bale’s Batman drew to a close, it became clear that the new actor would eventually play the hero, but who? In the end, it all came down to Ben Affleck.

However, some fans hated the casting. While many were delighted to find out about Bruce Wayne’s new face, the news in particular seemed to get on the nerves of others.

When came out “Batman v Superman”, it became clear that Affleck’s character is one of his best elements. But what would have happened if Affleck hadn’t agreed to the role? Who would perform the Dark Knight? Well, the director has an answer to that.

During the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Zach Snyder discussed what would happen if Ben Affleck turned down the role of Bruce Wayne.

Matthias Schonarts … I talked to him a lot. He never put on a suit, but I did a bunch of mockups with him. Because Ben had plans. I don’t blame him. Everyone has to be in a quandary when they want to play Batman.

Shaunarts would surely be an interesting choice. A relatively unknown actor, at least compared to Affleck, has starred in films such as “Red Sparrow” and “Immortal Guard”… He is also set to star in an upcoming series. Django…