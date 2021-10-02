Debut of Evgenia Medvedeva as a figure skating commentator: jokes, manner of work, reaction of fans

At the stage of the Junior Grand Prix in figure skating in Poland, a grandiose premiere took place. Two-time world champion Evgenia Medvedeva first appeared as a commentator and collected a lot of rave reviews. The star figure skater joked a lot, sprinkled stories from personal experience and did not show any shyness. Of course, Zhenya still has room to grow, but for the first time she did it perfectly well.

However, it was not without criticism, which at times looks more like a hate. Eugenia is reproached for the too free manner of reporting, not the best, according to critics, sense of humor and excessive looseness. Everything that her competitor desperately lacks once on the ice, and now in the media space.

It seems that Alina Zagitova’s fans are mostly dissatisfied with Medvedeva-commentator.





Medvedeva’s debut as a commentator happened against the backdrop of another aggravation of relations between the fan groups of Zhenya and Alina. The fans of Zagitova were very offended by the statement of the director of Sambo-70, Renat Laishev, who explained Medvedeva’s invitation to host the school’s anniversary concert with her good diction and Moscow origin.

“Zagitova did not lead, because they decided that there should be a man and a woman. And Medvedeva’s diction is better than Zagitova’s. She is a Moscow girl, ”said Laishev.

Alina’s fans, of course, did not agree with the opinion of Renat Alekseevich, and one of the main arguments was that Channel One chose Zagitova as the host for the second season in a row, while Medvedeva became only an ordinary participant.





It is hardly worth explaining that the very fact of Medvedeva’s appearance at the microphone destroys the entire argumentation of Zagitova’s fans. A person with poor diction and a narrow outlook would never have been assigned to broadcast for many hours, even if paired with an experienced colleague. Here it is simply impossible to speak a memorized text by doing several takes.

If we take into account that Medvedeva has no professional journalistic education and no experience in commenting, then her debut came out very, very worthy. First of all, it is worth noting the preparation of the athlete: she not only used additional information to brighten up the pauses between performances, but also quite professionally analyzed the skating of skaters. For example, Zhenya often mentioned which element was made and how high quality. She also shared behind-the-scenes secrets: about unusual exits from spins, about the rules for performing cascades, about the difficulties of adding an additional jump when an element is broken.





“The worst thing is that even if the cascade does not work out, if you try to fix something and attach it somewhere else, you only make it worse. If you make a cascade on a mandatory element, it will not be counted either, ”Medvedeva said.

The skater did not forget about simpler things: to evaluate the style of the dress, the artistry of the skaters, the general mood of the coaches – Zhenya did not miss a single trifle. As an athlete, she presented the viewer with the opportunity to look at what was happening at the rink from the perspective of the participants in the competition. Naturally, there were nostalgic stories in which Medvedeva talked about her own career and her experience. But this looked more than appropriate: Zhenya managed to strike a balance between quality expertise and curious bikes.

Under the broadcast on the Channel One channel on YouTube, there are many positive reviews about Eugene’s work:

– Evgenia, bravo! Very worthy for a debut: diction, professional explanation, benevolent tone, interesting details, pertinent humor. It was very pleasant to listen to!

– Thanks for the commentator Eugene – pleasant timbre, good speech, professional and non-trivial interesting facts, respectful attitude to everyone!

– Zhenya has a wonderful debut. Although I was worried, of course. Speech is literate, clear. A worthy partner to the great commentator Grishin.





Criticism against Medvedeva looks unfounded

However, even if Medvedev had struck the commentator with phenomenal talent from the first time and gave a report on the level of Ozerov or Sinyavsky, there would still be dissatisfied. Fans of Zagitova are not ready to put up with the success of their favorite rival.

There is a feeling that most of the negative comments are the work of Alina’s fans.

– You cannot speak during the performance, disrespect for the viewer.

– Medvedev as a commentator is a nightmare. Why does the First dislike his audience so much?

– Zhenya, a lot of words during the speeches. Moreover, you have something with speech.

“She’s not good for this job.

Of course, Medvedeva’s first experience as a commentator was not ideal, but she did not deserve frank criticism either. However, Zhenya is already used to living under pressure and will probably try to correct all the shortcomings and really delight figure skating fans already as a commentator. And the rest will have to endure.