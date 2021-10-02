Depp, DiCaprio and 5 more stars who have their own island

Where, for how much and why celebrities buy their islands.

Summer is the time when everyone is torn to the sea. Most Hollywood stars have long preferred to rest in the most secluded places to bustling resorts – away from prying eyes and paparazzi lenses. An island somewhere in the middle of the ocean is best suited for this. And ideally your own. Those are owned by Leonardo DiCaprio, Johnny Depp and many others.

Marlon Brando began the fashion for overseas possessions when he acquired an island in Tahiti in 1965. True, on Tetiaroa, the actor was hiding not so much from photographers as from Hollywood itself. The modern inhabitants of the “dream factory” have appreciated the tendency established by “Don Corleone” almost half a century ago: the purchase of a private island is the main trend in the luxury real estate market.

According to realtors, today several hundred islands are put up for sale in the world, and the demand for them did not fall even during the crisis. The Bahamas remains the leader in sales: among 3000 small, small and very small land areas, it is not so difficult to find one that will suit the taste of even the most discerning client.

In 2006, Nicolas Cage moved to the Bahamas. He bought his Leaf Cay then for $ 3 million. The agents had to sweat, because the main thing that interested the actor was the length of the coastline. But now Nicholas can sunbathe on his own huge sandy beaches all year round.

However, the joy of owning your own land can subside when you want to build even a small mansion on it: the cost of building on the island is four times higher than the cost of building a house even in the most prestigious location on the mainland.

It is even more expensive to improve the territory of your piece of sushi. Plus, your golf course or marina project, or even more submarine projects, may not appeal to ecologists or locals, which entails additional costs.

That is why Johnny Depp decided to enjoy the natural landscape of his island and minimized any changes. Little Halls Pond Cay already has six beaches, a palm lagoon and its own harbor.

But the magician and wizard David Copperfield spent about $ 35 million on the improvement of Musha Cay. It has a cinema, a small restaurant on the beach and even a hotel with 24 rooms, spending a night in which costs $ 37.5 thousand. But the magician arranges costume games for his guests in search of treasures with almost real pirates. However, this is just one of eleven islands that Copperfield acquired in 2006 for $ 50 million.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Leonardo DiCaprio want to build their own hotel on the Blackadore reef (Belize). The actor purchased it for $ 1.75 million in 2005. Since then, Leo has dreamed of making it a place of elite ecotourism, where guests can enjoy the pristine nature.

In the same year with DiCaprio, Mel Gibson became the owner of the island. For his Mango, the actor gave about $ 9 million. Its area is about 13 square kilometers, which makes it one of the largest private islands. Gibson owns a sugar cane plantation, several villages and a farm.

Steven Spielberg decided that the Bahamas was too commonplace, and bought himself one of the islands in the Portuguese archipelago of Madeira. Nobody knows about the director’s plans for this land, but in any case, unlike others, he has something to sail there: Spielberg also has his own yacht.

And the most expensive island was bought by Eddie Murphy. For Rooster Cay, which became the actor’s second acquisition in the Bahamas, in 2007 he gave a whopping $ 15 million.

And yet, despite the seeming serenity, island life has its drawbacks. For example, a pipeline breakdown can become a real problem, because in order to fix it, you need to order a special flight with equipment from the mainland.

Whatever one may say, but paradise is not cheap – especially when it is located in the middle of the ocean.