Divorce of Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso: the reasons for the discord

Spouses Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso have always been considered role models in Hollywood. Their union was strong, and never gave rise to rumors.

Matt and Luciana tied the knot in 2005. During this time, they had three children, and the couple is also raising a girl from Barroso’s first marriage.

The love story of Matt and Luciana is like a fairy tale, any girl could envy the wife of a Hollywood actor. One day, a celebrity went to dine at the restaurant where Barroso worked. Damon fell in love with a girl at first sight, he asked her for a phone number and from that moment an affair began between them.

The first rumors of a rift in the family of Matt and Luciana appeared in 2020, during the quarantine period. Now there is every reason to believe that the couple is in the process of divorce. Previously, the tabloids wrote that the pandemic was the cause of quarrels and misunderstandings in the family. Like many couples, Damon and Borroso could not be under the same roof for so long.

The paparazzi continued to delight fans with joint photos of their beloved couple on a walk or in stores. Thus, averting rumors of discord in the family. Insiders also gave interviews, explaining that the pandemic is not easy for everyone, but Matt and Luciana are working to save the marriage.

Unfortunately, Damon has recently started to be seen all alone on the streets of Los Angeles. Moreover, the Hollywood actor no longer wears an engagement ring. Previously, the celebrity never removed the jewelry from his finger.

Luciana also began to stir up rumors. The woman put up for sale their joint mansion located in the Pacific Palisades. Fans began to recall Barroso’s interviews in which she talked about her discontent with her husband. She didn’t like the fact that Matt spends most of his free time with his friend and colleague Ben Affleck. At that time, Ben broke up with Ana De Armas and needed outside support.

The last time Matt and Luciana were seen together in early 2021, what is happening in their relationship is still unknown. The couple did not give official confirmation of their divorce and did not comment on these rumors in any way.