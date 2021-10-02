Dominic Toretto from Fast and the Furious has become a meme again. Everyone is joking about his family values ​​this time.

Dominic Toretto – the hero of Vin Diesel in Fast and Furious – has once again become a meme. This time, users are joking about his strong bond with his family.

The first part of the film about street racers was released in 2001. In it, undercover police officer Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker) falls into the gang of legendary racer Toretto, who is suspected of raiding trucks with household appliances.

Each subsequent part became the main theme of the franchise family. Toretto always treated friends and family in a special way, which is why he often became the hero of various public pages and memes. It even got to the point that Insider calculated how many times the word “family” was spoken in seven films and the trailer for the eighth part. It turned out that the main characters repeated it 33 times.

A new reason for jokes was the Geek Culture post. They posted a meme in which Toretto catches up with Anakin Skywalker from Star Wars in space and offers help.

Now the character now and then appears in different MCUs and talks about family values.