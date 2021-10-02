Drake is Billboard’s Artist of the Decade. Also in the top – Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Rihanna

The Billboard Music Awards will take place on May 23 in Los Angeles. Canadian rapper Drake will be named Artist of the Decade at the ceremony.
Beginning with the studio compilation “Thank Me Later”, Drake’s records have been at the top of the Billboard 200, which also includes the latest release of 2019, “Care Package”. Some of the artist’s tracks kept top positions on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for about a year, and singles from new albums immediately hit the rating. Drake is the only solo artist to have spent over 50 weeks at # 1 on the charts.
Drake has already won 27 Billboard Music Awards – an absolute record for the award. His main rival, rapper Kanye West, has won nominations just five times.
Taylor Swift is also among the top artists of the decade from 2010 to 2020, who holds the record for the most female awards with 23 wins at the Billboard Music Awards. Also in the top were Bruno Mars, Rihanna, Adele, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Maroon 5 and Post Malone.
In 2017, Drake took 13 awards from the award at once. Including he became the best performer, the best hip-hop artist and recorded the best rap album. The rapper broke the record for Adele, who won 12 awards in 2012.