Draws for Loko and Arsenal, Atalanta will deal with Milan, and Inter – with Sassuolo: we want to win 50 million – 02.10.2021

Brighton v Arsenal

Forecast: draw for 3.20.

After a bad start, Arteta had only a few matches to save his job at Arsenal, and the young coach succeeded. At first, the Gunners took their toll with Norwich, Burnley and Wimbledon, and in the last round they quietly beat Tottenham, taking the lead 3-0 before the break. Since this season, Arsenal have a new goalkeeper, a renewed defense, and an offensive led by Aubameyang has finally awakened. Brighton played well and bravely in the last championship, but the team was surprisingly unlucky with the chances, because of this, it was much lower in the table. Now the “seagulls” are in 6th place, and at home they can take points away from anyone.

Sassuolo – Inter

Forecast: Inter wins and the total is under 3.5 in 3.10.

In the Champions League, Inter failed to score in the second match in a row (0-0 against Shakhtar), but in Serie A they have 20 goals after 6 rounds. Moreover, the Nerazzurri have scored at least two goals in their last 11 games in Italy, a series that began under Conte. Sassuolo under the new coach Dionisi was bad in September: three defeats in a row and one victory. This year, the “uneven” have never played two consecutive zero matches, and Inter is unlikely to allow them to do so. The Milanese, of course, are tired after leaving for Ukraine, but they have someone to refresh the game with. Whereas at Sassuolo everything depends only on Berardi.

Lokomotiv – Rostov

Forecast: draw for 3.30.

Until recently, this match was anticipated because of Semin’s arrival at his home stadium. But the eminent coach left Rostov, the landmark meeting in the end will not take place. Lokomotiv has not been in the best condition lately. Many injuries, especially among the defenders, Barinov has to play in defense, the attack has been “silent” for three matches. Guilherme was also suspended for two matches. Interestingly, 17-year-old goalkeeper Khudyakov will replace him again? Rostov has long been out of order, in 9 matches the team has only one victory. After all, the sale of the leading players hit the club. And then the goalkeeper Pesyakov played with Akhmat. However, the change of the coach can recharge the Rostovites. It is unlikely that Loko has a lot of strength left after leaving for Rome, so the guests here can cling to the points.

Atalanta – Milan

Forecast: Atalanta will win and both will score – yes for 3.75.

Atalanta is gaining momentum: there was just a victory over the Young Boys (1: 0) in the Champions League, before that there was a combat draw with Inter (2: 2). Only Gosens’ serious injury is upsetting, the left midfielder is one of the best players in the Bergamascans. And Miranchuk, it seems, completely sat down on the bench, in the last three matches Gasperini did not let him out on the field at all. Milan are trying to perform well both in the Champions League, where they returned for the first time in 7 years, and in Serie A. And against the top rivals, Pioli’s team still lacks a margin of safety. Especially when Ibrahimovic and Giroud are not playing (just returned after injury). On Tuesday, Milan lost to Atlético over a penalty kick in stoppage time, and it will be tough against Atalanta as well.

Also in this round you need to predict the outcomes of the following matches:

Football. Russian championship. CSKA – Krasnodar.

Football. Championship of Spain. Atlético – Barcelona.

Football. Championship of England. Tottenham – Aston Villa.

Football. Russian championship. Zenit – Sochi.

Hockey. KHL. Ak Bars – Salavat Yulaev.

Hockey. KHL. Dynamo Moscow time – Metallurg Mg.

Football. Championship of England. Liverpool v Manchester City.

Football. Russian championship. Akhmat – Spartak.

Football. Championship of Italy. Roma – Empoli.

