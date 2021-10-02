Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz impressed fans with their looks. Photo!

Hollywood star Drew Barrymore delighted her fans by posting a photo with her longtime girlfriend Cameron Diaz. Instagram users admired the actresses’ looks and were glad that they were “so beautiful at their age.”

“The best hour with my best stinker!” – jokingly captioned the photo of Drew Barrymore.

“Charlie’s Angels” 20 years later, the picture is amazing. Light makeup accentuated their natural features without any traces of plastics. It has become a breath of fresh air for modern social media users who are used to seeing the faces of Hollywood stars after a huge number of cosmetic procedures.

46-year-old Drew and 49-year-old Cameron received many enthusiastic comments, including from celebrities such as Gwyneth Paltrow and Kristen Bell: “Beauty without filters and amplifiers is what social networks need more,” “I love you you gracefully accept your age. ” Followers noted that they are pleased to see the natural beauty of a woman’s face “without many plastic surgeries.”

Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz have been close friends since their collaboration on Charlie’s Angels in the early 2000s. Both ladies have spoken openly about plastic surgery in the past.

Diaz, 49, admitted to trying Botox in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2014, but stressed that she immediately regretted it.

“It changed my face in such a weird way that I thought, ‘No, I don’t want to be like that.’ I prefer to see my aging face, and not a face that does not belong to me at all, “Cameron Diaz once said in an interview.

The actress is delighted with her expression lines, and she is not going to change anything: “I have been smiling all my life. I love life. I am glad that I have no problem with that. “

And Drew Barrymore in one of the episodes of her talk show said that she “never did anything” with her face, but she knows that if she resorts to beauty injections at least once, then she will no longer be stopped.

“I know myself. I am a very addicted person. If I do just one injection, then I will look like Jocelyn Wildenstein, ”she said, comparing herself to an American socialite known for her numerous plastic surgeries.

The star is sure that being an “opponent” of plastic means all the time to deal with the “pressure” that women face, trying to preserve their beauty and youth in the eyes of the public.