Dwayne Johnson, Emily Browning, Scott Adkins

Dwayne Johnson will star in Amazon Studios’ action-adventure comedy Red One. Skala will also act as a producer a painting that Amazon hopes will kick-start a big franchise. The script will be written by Chris Morgan, with whom Johnson has been collaborating for a long time and fruitfully – as part of the Fast and the Furious franchise. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but Scala and Amazon are promising something groundbreaking and epic. Filming will be in 2022, and released in 2023 – most likely Christmas weekend.

* * *

Emily Browning will replace Anna Paquin in the cast of Monica, which began filming this week in Ohio. Paquin was forced to give up the role due to employment in other projects. The film also stars Trace Lycett, Patricia Clarkson and Adriana Barras. The plot centers on a transgender woman (Lycett) who learns that her mother (Clarkson) is dying and returns to her hometown in the Midwest. The Italian Andrea Pallaoro (“Hannah”) is in charge of the set.

* * *

The cast of “John Wick 4” is gradually replenished with new fighters – negotiations with the studio Lionsgate began by Scott Adkins, known for the “Undeniable” and “Collectors” franchises. If the parties shake hands, then Adkins will join Donnie Yen (they have already starred in Ip Man 4), Japanese-British singer Rina Sawayama, Shamir Anderson and, of course, Keanu Reeves. In the director’s chair again – for the fourth time – Chad Stahelski. Filming began this week with a premiere scheduled for May 27, 2022.