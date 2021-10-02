Dwayne Johnson explains how Black Adam and Superman are different

And it’s not just about the supernatural abilities of the heroes.

Henry Cavill as Superman and Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam, art from Geeky

Dwayne Johnson, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, commented on his upcoming film “Black Adam”. The actor focused on how his antihero Black Adam differs from the superhero Superman performed by Henry Cavill.



Skala has already repeatedly said that after the introduction of Black Adam into the DC cinematic universe, the balance of power will change greatly, because this hero is incredibly powerful. And now Johnson added that Clark Kent himself is equal in strength, and in some ways Black Adam is even cooler:

“Black Adam has all the powers of Superman, but the difference is that he’s endowed with magic.”

However, Black Adam and Superman differ not only in supernatural abilities. The actor recalled that the Man of Steel follows a strict rule – try not to kill bad guys. However, Black Adam does not adhere to this principle, he has a short conversation with the villains:

“According to the code of ethics for superheroes, they don’t kill bad guys, but Black Adam does.”

In an interview, Dwayne Johnson also emphasized that Black Adam is one of the most challenging and important projects of his career. He says that everything that he did before seemed to prepare him for the role of Black Adam.

In the film, Black Adam will meet the legendary Justice Society of America. This superhero team will include Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Cyclone (Quintess Swindell), Hawkman (Aldis Hodge) and Atom Crusher (Noah Centineo). The cast also included Sarah Shahi and Marwan Kenzari.

We are waiting for the premiere of the film “Black Adam” by Jaume Collet-Serra on July 28, 2022.

