Dwayne Johnson explains why his name is The Rock and what happened to his abs

Actor and ex-wrestler Dwayne Johnson answered the most popular queries about himself on Google for videos on the WIRED YouTube channel. The former wrestler explained why he is nicknamed the Rock. He also told fans that his abs looks a little flabby due to the removal of the hernia, but this does not prevent Johnson from pressing up to 220 kilograms of iron while lying on the bench.

Dwayne Johnson, along with his Jungle Cruise co-star Emily Blunt, appeared on WIRED’s YouTube channel on August 3, answering the most frequently asked questions from Google users.

The video showed that the users were interested in learning about the sports injuries of the star and the possibilities, for example, how much weight a wrestler can bench press while lying on the bench.

I don’t really count. Approximately 400-500 pounds (181-226 kilograms – approx. Medialeaks) – Johnson replied.

Why is Dwayne Johnson called the Rock? The actor found the answer, and, as it turned out, the point is not at all in the invincibility of the wrestler, but in his family.

I used to be in fights where I threw 300-pound men (136 kilograms – approx. Medialeaks) to make a living. My first wrestling name Rocky Maivia was a combination of my father’s name (Rocky Johnson – approx. Medialeaks) and the last name of my grandfather (Peter Maivia – approx. Medialeaks) – both of them were wrestlers, – explained Dwayne.

The wrestler added that for a long time he hated his nickname Rocky Maivia, which, he said, stole his identity from the background of a family of wrestlers. However, over time, the long fighting name was reduced to the now famous Rock (translated in English rock – Rock).

One of the Google searches that the actor responded to is “What happened to Dwayne Johnson’s flabby stomach.” Hearing the question, Johnson laughed, saying that his abs were fine, even though he doesn’t have the traditional six dice like many of the fitness models on Instagram. According to the actor, he has five, and sometimes four and a half.

The ex-wrestler explained that he had to undergo emergency surgery after he was injured in 2013 in WWE wrestling, which made his stomach look imperfect.

My square muscle tore away from my pelvis, and this caused a chain reaction. I had to undergo emergency surgery to remove a triple hernia. Therefore, my abs are not perfect, – said Dwayne Johnson in the video.

As part of answering queries from Google, Dwayne also talked about his first job. According to the actor, he started earning at the age of 13 as a dishwasher in a pizzeria.

I worked from three in the afternoon until half past eleven every day after high school. Until now, I never use a dishwasher and wash the dishes myself, – said Johnson.

The wrestler also explained the meaning of tattoos on his arms. If on one shoulder he has a fairly understandable drawing of a bull’s head, then on the other is Johnson’s entire life path, where each stroke of the drawing symbolizes certain events.

I have a very large Polynesian tattoo that tells the story of my life. There is a bull on the right, – said the actor.

Dwayne Johnson’s road to success

Dwayne Douglas Johnson was born in California to a family of professional wrestlers, including his father Rocky Johnson and maternal grandfather Peter Fanene Maivia. The growing up of a star and the path to fame of the ex-wrestler turned out to be really thorny.

Earlier, Medialeaks said that by the age of 17, Dwayne Johnson had “eight or nine” arrests for “theft, fights and other all kinds of nonsense.” The celebrity’s family experienced financial difficulties, which is why she was evicted from home when the future star was 15 years old.

However, at 18, Johnson was determined to be successful. Playing football during his school years paid off, and he was able to receive a full scholarship to the University of Miami, where he achieved great victories as a football player. In 1995, Johnson suffered a back injury during a game that cost him a spot in the NFL. He then signed a three-year contract with the Canadian League, but left after a year to pursue a career in wrestling.

In 1996, Dwayne joined the WWE, earning the nickname Rocky Maivia, despite not having much experience in the ring by then. In those years, the public divided the wrestlers into obedient “faces” players and bad guys “healers” who regularly broke the rules in battles in order to impress the audience. At first, Johnson joined the first, which is why the audience began to boo the athlete for a boring fight. Then Dwayne decided to become a “heal”, finding the name of the Rock, new fans in the hall and enemies in the ring. During his career, he more than once passed from “faces” to bad guys.

In 2000, Rock took a leave of absence from wrestling to star in The Mummy Returns. For two decades, Johnson combined filming and performances as a WWE wrestler, until in August 2019 he announced his retirement as a wrestler.

