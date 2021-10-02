Dwayne Johnson lookalike found: “The Rock” in shock

https://tj.sputniknews.ru/20210901/dvoynik-dwayne-the-rock-johnson-1042006509.html
Dwayne Johnson lookalike found: Rock in shock
2021-09-01
DUSHANBE, 1 Sep – Sputnik. In the United States, quite by accident, they found a double of the famous actor Dwayne Rocks Johnson.
A video of a man who bears a striking resemblance to a former wrestler and Hollywood actor was posted on TikTok by a girl from Alabama.
As it turns out, the copy of The Rock is Lieutenant Eric Fields, who works in Morgan County, Alabama.
The man was very often compared to a Hollywood star, but he did not take it seriously, believing that he was just being made fun of.
The story became so viral that news of the “double” spread like wildfire and reached Dwayne Johnson himself.
He was very surprised by his “twin” and immediately responded on Twitter.
Oh shit! Wow.
Guy on the left is way cooler.
Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. One day we’ll drink @Teremana and I need to hear all your “Rock stories” because I KNOW you got ’em 😂😈👊🏾🥃 #ericfields https://t.co/G38tOr68cW
– Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 31, 2021
“Wow. The guy on the left looks even cooler. Take care of yourself, brother, and thank you for your service,” the actor wrote.
Scala went beyond enthusiastic commentary and invited the police officer to drink together and share “rock stories.”
Lieutenant Eric Fields thanked Rock and accepted the offer to meet.
Some regional media reports that Dwayne Johnson intends to actually arrive at his copy.