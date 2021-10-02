Dwayne Johnson lookalike found: “The Rock” in shock

https://tj.sputniknews.ru/20210901/dvoynik-dwayne-the-rock-johnson-1042006509.html

Dwayne Johnson lookalike found: Rock in shock

Dwayne Johnson lookalike found: Rock in shock

A police officer from Alabama is so similar to a celebrity that Dwayne Johnson, after the shock, invited him to meet

2021-09-01T16: 29 + 0500

2021-09-01T16: 29 + 0500

2021-09-01T16: 42 + 0500

USA

double

curiosity

celebrities

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn1.img.sputnik.tj/img/07e5/09/01/1042006090_0-0:2192:1233_1920x0_80_0_0_7d98b8d2a3f81bbfd7d89fa4d3c13e11.jpg

DUSHANBE, 1 Sep – Sputnik. In the United States, a double of the famous actor Dwayne Rocks Johnson was accidentally found. A video of a man who bears a striking resemblance to the former wrestler and Hollywood actor was published on TikTok by a girl from Alabama. As it turned out, the copy of the Rock is Lieutenant Eric Fields, who works in Morgan County. Alabama. President at NATO exercises: “Zelensky” was spotted in the Black Sea the speed of the fire and reached Dwayne Johnson himself. The parking man became a “star” of the UFC: McGregor had a double in Kazakhstan – video He was very surprised at his “twin” and immediately reacted on Twitter. brother, and thank you for your service “, – wrote the actor. Skala did not limit himself to an enthusiastic commentary and invited the policeman to have a drink together and share read “rock stories”. Tyrion Lanister in skullcap: Game of Thrones actor lookalike found Lieutenant Eric Fields thanked the Rock and accepted the offer to meet. Some regional media report that Dwayne Johnson intends to actually come to his copy.

USA

Sputnik Tajikistan info@sputnik.tj +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

2021

Sputnik Tajikistan info@sputnik.tj +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

news

ru_TJ

Sputnik Tajikistan info@sputnik.tj +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

https://cdnn1.img.sputnik.tj/img/07e5/09/01/1042006090_229-0:2192:1472_1920x0_80_0_0_b1600fa3a09c0a8c4963a0a1b5d8124a.jpg

Sputnik Tajikistan info@sputnik.tj +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

Sputnik Tajikistan info@sputnik.tj +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

usa, lookalike, curiosity, celebrities