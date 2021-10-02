Dwayne Johnson talks about filming a new adventure film | In the world | 07/29/2021

Dwayne Johnson needs no introduction. Where his cinematic fate did not throw him: to ancient Egypt, and to a mysterious island in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, and to the game “Jumanji”.

And in the wilds of the Amazon, where he will work as a skipper in the comedy “Jungle Cruise”, he had been before – in “The Treasure of the Amazon.” Now he will be there with the actress Emily Blunt, the star of “The Edge of the Future” and “A Quiet Place.” Well, a great company for another adventure. Johnson’s type is suitable for an Indiana Jones movie. He himself jokes about the question of why he acts in such projects.

– What prompted you to join this film?

“The truth is, I was attracted by money,” Johnson says.

– I knew. That’s the way you are, that’s why you had problems at school. That’s why you got kicked out, ”Blunt said.

– But seriously – the opportunity to work with Emily, to work with Jack. And Jack really surprised me when we met and I saw him at work. Emily told me he was a great guy. To which I replied that I would be the judge. And, of course, he amazed us. In addition, we had an incredible opportunity to star in a film based on the legendary Disney attraction. The feeling of excitement and responsibility from this, that’s why I signed up for this, Johnson emphasized.

In Jungle Cruise, Emily Blunt and Jack Whitehall play brother and sister, enthusiasts of fine artifacts. And so they go to the Amazon jungle and seek help from the captain of the local steamer Frank, played by Dwayne Johnson, to find a magical healing tree.

The Amazon jungle is home to about half of all living things. You can meet a hippopotamus, toucans … No, let’s do it. There are many secrets and mysteries in the Amazon jungle. Cannibal flowers, the fountain of youth, the gardens of Eden, the tree of life. Yes, it’s better that way. Especially for movies.

– In the movie, your characters are looking for a magic tree. Do you believe in magic yourself?

– Yes, I believe in magicBlunt replied.

– Look at this, boomWhitehall said, showing trick with his finger.

– Are you saying that sometimes something inexplicable happens? Johnson asked.

– Yes, some inexplicable things, the magic of life. Every day something can amaze you. I think I’m in love with the endless possibility of this. Sometimes things seem so surreal, as if they are magical.Blunt replied.

Dwayne Johnson is hardly surprising with anything – in fact, what he just did not see. And nevertheless, this is a new test for him, because he starred in an ambitious adventure tape based on the attraction of the same name. Doesn’t it look like anything? Of course, “Pirates of the Caribbean”. The same spirit of adventurism, the same thirst for adventure, only without Johnny Depp. But with Dwayne Johnson. Is this not a real challenge?