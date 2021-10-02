Euroleague. Zenit won an away victory over UNICS, Fenerbahce won over Crvena Zvezda and other results – Basketball

On Friday, October 1, five matches took place within the 1st round of the Euroleague-21/22 regular championship.

Kazan hosted a “Russian derby”, in which the local UNICS lost to St. Petersburg “Zenith” in a bitter struggle (69:70). The best among the winners were Conner Frankamp (18 points) and Billy Baron (17). As part of UNICS, Isaiah Kanan (18) and Mario Hezona (14) distinguished themselves.

Turkish “Fenerbahce” won on their site against Serbian “Crvena Zvezda” (61:57). Greek Olympiacos defeated Spanish Basque Country (75:50).

Euroleague

Regular season

the date of the October 1, 19.00, “Basket-Hall” UNICS Hezonya (14), Brown (7 + 6 assists), Jekyri (6),

Vorontsevich (3),

Zaitsev (2) ?? start; Kanan (18), Brown (10), Spissu (5),

Klimenko (3), Brantley (1),

Uzinsky (0)… Zenith Frankamp (18), Loyd (10), Gudaitis (8), Mickey (2), Ponitka (1) ?? start; Baron (17), Poythress (6),

D.Kulagin (4),

Karasev (2),

Zubkov (2 + 7 rebounds), Kuzminskas (0).

the date of the October 1, 20.45, Ulker Sports Arena Fenerbahce Beko Pierre (13), Vesely (8), Booker (8 + 9 rebounds), Shayok (4), Henry (4 + 6 assists + 5 steals) ?? start; De Colo (7), Polonara (7), Mahmutoglu (6), Akpinar (2), Duverioglu (2). Crvena Zvezda MTS Walters (9), Kalinich (9 + 9 rebounds + 6 losses), Hollins (5), Mitrovic (4), Simonovic (0) ?? start; Ivanovich (16 + 6 assists), Kuzmich (8), Lazarevich (6).

the date of the October 1, 21.00, “Astrobal” LDLC ASVEL Okobo (23), Jones (14 + 6 assists), Fall (12 + 9 rebounds), Howard (7), Ozetkowski (2) ?? start; Kayudi (11), Djo (8), K. Adetokumbo (6), Lacombe (5), Houinsou (0), Strazelle (0), Vembanyama (0). Zalgiris Strelnieks (21), Mudiai (12 + 5 losses), Lovergne (7), Ulanovas (5), Cavanaugh (4) ?? start; Lekavicius (8), Giffi (8 + 7 rebounds), Nibo (5), Kalnietis (2), Milaknis (2), Blazevic (2), Lukosiunas (0).

the date of the October 1, 21.00, “Arena of Peace and Friendship” Olympiacos Vezenkov (16), Fall (11), Papanikolaou (8), Dorsey (7), Walkup (2) ?? start; Slukas (10), Makkissik (8), Jean-Charles (6 + 7 rebounds), Printezis (4), Martin (3), Larendzakis (0). Basque Country Costello (11 + 9 rebounds), Inok (7), Fontecchio (5), Granger (2 + 6 losses), Marinkovic (0) ?? start; Gedraitis (15), Nnoko (6 + 7 rebounds + 4 block shots), Sedekerskis (4), Barrera (0), Kuruc (0).

the date of the October 1, 22.00, “Palau Blaugrana” Barcelona Mirotic (22), Davis (8), Calathes (5 + 6 assists), Higgins (5), Hayes (2) ?? start; Jokubaitis (12 + 6 assists), Laprovittola (9 + 7 assists), anli (8), Oriola (7), Kuric (6), Martinez (6), Schmits (6). Alba Sikma (16 + 11 rebounds), Lo (12), Zusman (5), Ericsson (2), Schneider (2) ?? start; Smith (7), Blatt (6), Olinda (6), Mattissek (3), Delov (3), Lammers (2).

Position of teams: Barcelona Spain 1-0, Olympiacos Greece 1-0, Real Spain 1-0, Villeurbanne France 1-0, Monaco Monaco 1-0, Milan Italy 1-0, Fenerbahce Turkey 1-0, Zenit Russia – 1-0, Maccabi Pleitica Israel – 1-0, UNICS Russia – 0-1, Bayern Germany – 0-1, Crvena Zvezda Serbia – 0-1, CSKA Russia – 0-1, Panathinaikos Greece – 0-1, Zalgiris Lithuania – 0-1, Anadolu Efes Turkey – 0-1, Basque Country Spain – 0-1, Alba Germany – 0-1.

NOTE: start time of matches is Moscow.

