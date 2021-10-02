Fast & Furious 9 Star Wants Dwayne Johnson to Return to Final

Will Dwayne Johnson return for the final films of the Fast and the Furious series? This question, as it turned out, is asked not only by the audience and fans of the franchise, but also by the actors themselves. In particular, Vinnie Bennett, who played in the ninth “Fast and the Furious” young Dominic Toretto, believes that it would be nice to pay tribute to all the striking characters in history, including Hobbs played by Dwayne Johnson.

Vinnie Bennett in an interview with Screen Rant:

“[Что будет в финале?] Aliens. Do not know. I read that Fast and the Furious are going to be crossed with Jurassic Park and Transformers. But if we talk about my vision of the final of the film series, then I would like to see in the tenth and eleventh “Fast and the Furious”, and maybe only in the eleventh, everyone who has ever starred in the films of the franchise. All the villains unite and try to give battle to Dominic’s gang. And at the most difficult moment, the Rock should suddenly appear, which, like Captain America in the last “Avengers”, will unite everyone around him. “

Considering that Vin Diesel has repeatedly hinted in recent interviews that viewers will see heroes from the past in the final films of the Fast and the Furious series, the option of returning Dwayne Johnson has a future. But in order for everything to work out, Diesel and Johnson need to make up – the actors had a fight during the filming of “Fast and the Furious 8”, so the Rock was not invited to the ninth part. On top of that, thanks to Universal, Dwayne Johnson got his own potential film series within the Fast and the Furious universe (talking about the movie Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw), which Vin Diesel did not like very much. That is, in order to bury the hatchet of war, the two perpetrators of this quarrel will have to try very hard, because at stake is not only the box office (which can be much higher), but also the attitude of viewers to this story.