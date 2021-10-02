Favorite of Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Andrew spoke about the scandalous interview with Meghan Markle

Royals, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, Edward and Sophie gave their first big interview since their 1999 wedding. The couple commented on the passing of Prince Philip, spoke about their new responsibilities as members of the royal family and, of course, spoke about the scandalous interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Oprah Winfrey.

Prince Edward and his wife approached the questions with humor, commenting on the interviews with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. “Who, Oprah? What interview? ”, The count and the countess jokingly replied to the question of whether they had watched the interview. “They are definitely family members, no matter what,” the couple added confidently, putting jokes aside.