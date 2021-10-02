Favorite of Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Andrew spoke about the scandalous interview with Meghan Markle

Royals, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, Edward and Sophie gave their first big interview since their 1999 wedding. The couple commented on the passing of Prince Philip, spoke about their new responsibilities as members of the royal family and, of course, spoke about the scandalous interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Oprah Winfrey.
Prince Edward and his wife approached the questions with humor, commenting on the interviews with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. “Who, Oprah? What interview? ”, The count and the countess jokingly replied to the question of whether they had watched the interview. “They are definitely family members, no matter what,” the couple added confidently, putting jokes aside.
Elizabeth II’s favorite Sophie and her husband the Earl of Wessexia, who were married at Windsor Castle 22 years ago, said they were flattered to be playing a more prominent role in the monarchy after Harry and Meghan moved to California. In an interview with Telegraph magazine, Sophie revealed that she had a long conversation with Harry after the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh in April. This marks the first time Harry has been to the UK since stepping down as senior royal, prioritizing a freer personal and financial life in the US with Meghan and their son Archie.