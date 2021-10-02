Figure skating, Grand Prix stage in Sochi tickets how not to get caught by scammers, tickets for Rostelecom Cap in Sochi where to buy – October 2, 2021

At the end of November, Russia will host the final stage of the Grand Prix, which will be held in Sochi. The application is very powerful: Yuzuru Hanyu, Sinitsina / Katsalapov, Kamila Valieva, Elizaveta Tuktamysheva, Mikhail Kolyada, Mishina / Gallyamov and other stars. Ticket sales started on October 1, parter.ru is responsible for it and offers such price categories.

parter.ru

But on the forums they already write that they will “go to Kapu” for 30 thousand rubles. Sport24 reminds: the official sale of tickets is ONLY on the site indicated above. And he tells how not to accidentally give money to scammers.

If you enter “tickets for the Rostelecom Cup” into Google right now, then the very first link will lead you the wrong way. Yes, you can trust the site kassir.ru, but Google puts in the first place not him, but one of his clones.

google.com

Well, the prices for tickets for the “fake” Cashier are completely different.

kassir-ru.ru

In Yandex, the same request sends the official seller to the third place, the first two – the familiar clone and iceberg-kassa.

yandex.ru

If the “fake Cashier” frankly inflates prices, then iceberg-kassa is more democratic.

iceberg-kassa.ru

But in the content basement it is honestly written that this is a concierge service, an unofficial site.

iceberg-kassa.ru

It happens that scammers create a clone site that differs only in the domain – instead of “.ru” there will be “.com”. Perhaps the closer to the stage, the more other left-wing sites will appear on the Internet, the creators of which want to cash in on figure lovers. Be careful not to give money to just anyone.

