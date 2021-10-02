Films 2021: the main film premieres of September and early October

The beginning of October promises to be hot – the number of film premieres during this period of autumn is simply off scale. For moviegoers, they prepared an action movie with Craig, a horror movie, a new film with Nicholas Cage and a romantic comedy.

No time to die (action movie)

The long-awaited action movie starring Daniel Craig has made it to theaters. In the story, Bond enjoys a quiet life in Jamaica, but an old friend from the CIA asks him to provide one last service – you need to find the kidnapped scientist. The mission will turn out to be much more difficult than previously thought.

The movie has been in production since 2016 and will be the last movie starring Craig. The actor was also named honorary commander of the British Royal Navy, which corresponds to the on-screen title of James Bond.

Movie premiere: September 30th

Titanium (drama, horror film)

Franco-Belgian horror film directed by Julia Ducourneau, which won the Palme d’Or in July 2021. The plot surprises with its originality – the main character at a young age became a participant in an accident, after which a titanium plate is implanted into her head. While working as a stripper, she becomes pregnant, and mysteriously this becomes the reason for the emergence of uncontrollable aggression.

The film was awarded the Palme d’Or at the 74th Cannes Film Festival, and critics spoke positively about the film. The recognition of the project proved that even with a small budget of $ 6 million, you can make a really beautiful and interesting movie.

Movie premiere: September 30th

Prisoners of the land of ghosts (action movie)

Starring is the amazing Nicolas Cage, who loves to play unusual characters. This time, the actor will play a criminal named Hero, who was released from prison to search for the missing granddaughter of the ruler of the city. On the task he is given five days, and if he does not have time, the explosives attached to him will explode.

Cage called this film the craziest of his career. Foreign reviewers positively assessed the film, noting the excellent performance of the actor.

Movie premiere: September 30th

Love, dating, New York (romantic comedy)

A suitable painting for those who want a little romance on an autumn evening. The plot tells the story of 20-year-old Milo, who meets a girl using social networks. And although their first meeting went well, the guy’s passion does not want to continue communicating with him. However, Milo does not plan to retreat, and will compete for the attention of a lovely lady.

Work on the film began in 2019, and its script was written by Jonah Feingold, who also directed the film. According to him, he tried to take the very best of such romantic comedies.

Movie premiere: September 30th

Stranger (thriller)

An American-made film that tells about the eerie story of two girlfriends who want to relax in a country house. In the forest near the place of their lodging, they meet an attractive guy, whom they invite to join the rest. However, this meeting poses a threat to their lives.

Screenwriter Nanea Miyata, who is also the director and producer of the film, worked on the film.

Movie premiere: October 7th