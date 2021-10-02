Fireworks in the cryptocurrency market – Bitcoin will soar to $ 5 trillion – forecast – Cryptocurrency News

Cryptanalyst Lark Davy is confident that the cryptocurrency has every chance to rise in price up to 300%

Bitcoin Recovers After Summer Fall / Photo: REUTERS / Dado Ruvic, Artur Widak / NurPhoto via Getty Images

The most popular cryptocurrency in the world – bitcoin – may rise in price by 300% by the end of the year and update its historical maximum.

This is the opinion of cryptanalyst Lark Davis, writes RBC.

“At the end of the year, we will see a real fireworks display in the cryptocurrency market. We are not going to get 700% growth in bitcoin, but perhaps we will get another 100%, 200% or even 300% growth.” Davis said.

In the case of 300% growth, the capitalization of bitcoin will reach $ 5 trillion.

Despite the fact that cryptocurrencies have been growing in value lately, now they have fallen in price.

What is happening in the cryptocurrency market now

Bitcoin – $ 48,410 (-2.91%)

Ethereum – $ 3,207 (-4.27%);

Litecoin – $ 177.75 (-5.18%);

NEO – $ 56.68 (-8.4%)

Expert forecasts

Bloomberg Intelligence strategist Mike McGlone notes that Bitcoin has the potential to reach $ 100,000. He believes that Bitcoin will become digital “gold”. In turn, the head of the investment department of ICB Fund, Aaron Chomsky, believes that regular uncertainty prevents Bitcoin from developing.

We also wrote that:

at the beginning of summer 2021, bitcoin lost about half of the price, falling from a record almost 65 thousand dollars, which were fixed in April;

recently, bitcoin was predicted to collapse by another 80%, but the situation has obviously changed;

after Amazon denied rumors about supporting the main cryptocurrency and creating its own digital coin, the price of bitcoin collapsed, and then went up for no reason.

