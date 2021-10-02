FIS decided to change the rules after high-profile scandals with Bolshunov

The International Ski Federation (FIS), after high-profile scandals with different interpretations of overtaking rules in the 2020/2021 season, decided to amend the competition regulations, according to the FIS press service. The discussion was attended not only by FIS specialists, but also athletes, coaches and experts. The new rules must now be approved by the FIS Council.

According to the proposed option, general rules of conduct for overtaking and obstacles for race participants are established. They are based on two main principles:

– the leading skier has the right to choose his own trajectory, but must take into account the interests of other competitors.

– when opponents ride next to each other, they both bear responsibility.

Among the high-profile scandals of the last season, a special place is occupied by the denouement of the relay of the World Cup stage in Lahti. Then finn Yoni Mäki cut a Russian at the finish line Alexandra Bolshunova… Alexander swung his stick at him, and after the finish, wanting to discuss what had happened, he drove towards the Finnish team. But the mount was unfastened, and Bolshunov crashed into an opponent. Because of Bolshunov, the entire relay team was disqualified, and the skier himself will be immediately punished if he breaks the rules again.

Later, at the end of the marathon at the World Championships, the Norwegian Johannes Klebo began to overtake Bolshunov outside the finish corridor. Klebo finished the race first, but broke a stick for the Russian and was disqualified.