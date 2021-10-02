Florence and the Machine released the song “Call Me Cruella”, it will be included in the soundtrack of the movie “Cruella”

Florence Welch’s vocals are beautiful as always. Watch the lyric video with stills from the painting.

Florence and the Machine presented the song “Call Me Cruella”. As you might guess from the name, the composition was included in the soundtrack of the movie “Cruella” starring Emma Stone.



Cruella will be released in Russia on June 3. Judging by the first reviews, the film was a success – it has even been compared to The Devil Wears Prada. Together with the single Florence and the Machine, they released a lyric video with footage from Cruella.





The vocalist of the group Florence Welch admitted that she had fulfilled her old dream:

“When I started singing, I was learning some Disney songs. And the best numbers were often given to villains. Writing and performing a song for “Cruella” is a child’s dream come to life. Many thanks to Nicholas Britell [композитор фильма и соавтор песни] and Disney for giving me creative freedom and entrusting me with the beautiful, crazy Cruella. ”

Britell, in turn, described himself as a Welch fan and revealed that while working on the song, they were inspired by the London rock of the 1960s and 1970s.

Florence and the Machine’s latest album, High As Hope, was released in 2018. In 2019, the group released the song “Jenny of Oldstones” for the soundtrack to the TV series “Game of Thrones”. In 2020, they shared the unreleased track “Light Of Love”.

In April, it became known that Florence Welch was working on a Broadway adaptation of The Great Gatsby with American pianist Thomas Bartlett.