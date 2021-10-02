https://ria.ru/20210618/pitt-1737572606.html

Former bodyguard of Pitt and Jolie revealed the details of their relationship

MOSCOW, June 18 – RIA Novosti. Mark Behar, former bodyguard of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, has revealed the details of the Hollywood stars’ relationship, according to In Touch Weekly. Brad Pitt hired Behar when he was working on the 2005 film Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Rumors about the romance of the actors surfaced when they were filming this tape. “It was like I was back in high school and exchanging notes with friends. They didn’t want anyone to know about them. And I thought it was really cool,” the bodyguard recalls. According to him, the chemistry between the artists was “tangible”. Brad Pitt confessed to Behar, as he assures that the relationship with Jennifer Aniston at that time was no longer good. The bodyguard enjoyed working with Angelina and Brad and is surprised that their child custody proceedings have dragged on. The bodyguard also revealed that celebrities have different personalities. “Brad is very smart. He always listens. You can talk to him about anything. And he always has a story to tell. He’s a nice guy,” said a former employee of the star. He also called the actor “a wonderful father.” Jolie, according to Behar, is calmer. “If she has nothing to say, she will remain silent,” thinks her former subordinate. In Touch Weekly noted that the bodyguard was not surprised by rumors of Jolie’s return to ex-husband Johnny Lee Miller. He understands that celebrities in Hollywood have a very narrow social circle, cases when stars resume romance with exes are not uncommon here. “It’s a common thing, but for normal people from the outside, it seems strange,” says Behar. Pitt and Jolie got married in 2014. In 2016, the actress filed for divorce. Earlier it became known that Pitt achieved joint custody of their children, but Jolie is not satisfied with the court’s decision. She continued to fight for her interests. There were reports of new hobbies of celebrities on the Internet. The press not only suspected Angelina of an affair with her ex, but also attributed another passion to Pitt.

