“Former” J. Lo and Affleck together again: the psychologist gave an assessment of the situation

Will they be able to remain a couple? People always return to the point at which they parted, the expert said.

Singer Jennifer Lopez, 51, confirms rumors of a move to Los Angeles, where she could be closer to 48-year-old actor Ben Affleck, with whom she unexpectedly renewed her relationship after a 17-year hiatus.

J.Lo was spotted by the paparazzi with his son Max at a West Side private school. Obviously, the star is looking for where her children could continue their studies after they move from Miami to the City of Angels.

Lopez and Affleck’s relationship is picking up steam, but what drives the exes who decide to get back together? Complexes and a desire to return to someone “tested”, or is it maturity that taught the couple to appreciate each other more? PopCornNews asked family psychologist Natalia Panfilova why ex-partners converge again.

“Very often, returning to your ex is an unfinished act. Something there was not fully clarified. In order to once again understand for themselves whether this is a viable relationship or this is a relationship that is not needed, people sometimes allow them to resume, ”explained Natalya.

The psychologist also predicted how great the risk of re-separation is. According to her, “50% of relations are being restored, 50% are not.” But the chances of a happy common future increase when there is strong inner affection, common interests and a common “hangout”. And it seems that in all three aspects Ben and Jennifer are doing well.

But the specialist warned that returning to a former partner always means re-evaluating what was expensive and what, on the contrary, annoyed. Without such an analysis, the relationship is doomed.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Karpova Yana Smotrova Olga