Friends star Jennifer Aniston and Foo Fighters bring back sweet millennials for millions

The world famous Hollywood actress, star of the cult sitcom Friends Jennifer Aniston, after a long silence on social networks, decided to show off some interesting pictures. Jen took pictures with her idols, the rock group Foo Fighters, during the movie “The Morning Show”.

This became known thanks to a new publication by Jennifer Aniston on Instagram.

Posted by Jennifer Aniston, screenshot: Instagram

The Morning Show is an Apple TV + series starring Aniston.

“The Foo Fighters came to the Morning Show. This super fan will never forget this day,” Aniston wrote.

It is known that back on Thursday, September 16, it became known that Hollywood actresses and TV presenters Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon admitted that they want to invite their star colleague Christina Applegate to the “Morning Show”.

This is a story about two TV journalists – presenter Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) and reporter Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon). In the story, UBA asks Levy to come back to improve ratings and improve the company’s business.

However, this will not be easy to achieve. Judging by the video, the channel’s employees are preparing to issue new accusations against the management. The events of the new season will take place in the realities of the coronavirus epidemic.

