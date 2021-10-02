From Bowie to Rihanna to Jennifer Lopez: 13 Clips to Study Fashion

Rihanna

Music videos are a clear example of how closely show business and the world of fashion are. They inspire each other when it comes to album covers, lookbooks, runway shows and photo shoots. In the 1980s and 1990s, video clips were a real fashion encyclopedia and many fashionists were replaced by glossy magazines – trends were studied on the air of MTV.

From Madonna in Jean Paul Gaultier to Courtney Love promoting grunge style, to rap legend Tupac Shakur, who made a name for themselves for black designer brands including Cross Colors, FUBU and Karl Kani. In our material, we have collected several more popular clips that have become an event from the point of view of fashion.

Beyonce – Formation (2016)

In fact, the entire list could only consist of videos of Rihanna and Beyoncé – these singers have long won the title of fashion icons. But if you need to choose one video, then in Beyoncé’s repertoire, you should pay attention to this video, filmed by the award-winning director Melina Matsukas. 36 stylists, led by Marnie Senofonte, worked on the video!

The clip also occupies an important place in the creative biography of Beyoncé herself – until this moment, the singer did not express her political views.

The performer immediately draws attention to serious problems: police violence, the crisis after Hurricane Katrina, racism.

There is something to look at in the video and people who are keen on fashion – Beyonce appears in the frame in things from Gucci, Chanel, Alessandra Rich and Wolford tights.

Jennifer Lopez – Ain’t Your Mama (2016)

From the 1950s housewife to the 1980s working woman, J.Lo has portrayed many of the 20th century female archetypes in her music video for the song Ain’t Your Mama, making it a short course in fashion history as well.

But for the obligatory dance number in the video, the singer chose something more modern, namely over the knee boots from the collaboration of Rihanna and Manolo Blahnik. Rihanna herself gave them to Lopez with a note: “I know that you will wear them better than me!”.

Kanye West – Wolves (2016)

This music video by Kanye West was also a Balmain ad campaign for the Fall / Winter 2016 collection. The creative director of the video was the brand designer Olivier Rousteing himself. The clip was directed by Stephen Klein, and, in addition to West himself, famous models and, of course, Kim Kardashian, then Kanye’s wife, starred in it.

Rihanna – Bitch Better Have My Money (2015)

Racial issues, social stratification, capitalism and luxury fashion – from Maison Margiela shoes and Tom Ford denim to Dior sunglasses and Lex Clothing latex outfits – this seven-minute video is full of themes.

The music video was inspired by financial difficulties from the life of Rihanna herself. To this day, the video makes an impression, and many fashionable details from it can be noted, for example, multilayer chains and a headscarf for hair.

The video stars actors Mads Mikkelsen and Eric Roberts, as well as models and influencers Rachel Roberts, Sita Abellan and Sanam.

Taylor Swift – Blank Space (2014)

After watching this video, Swift will definitely want to dress up – the singer poses for the camera in stylish dresses by Elie Saab, Oscar de la Renta, La Perla, Prada, Ralph Lauren and Dolce & Gabbana.

Lady Gaga – Bad Romance (2009)

The rise in popularity of Lady Gaga was rapid not only thanks to catchy hits, but also to her spectacular image. The image of the singer of those years is inextricably linked with jeweled underwear and latex, which covers the entire body.

Well, this clip is also valuable for the outfits of Alexander McQueen, including the famous high-heeled shoes of the Armadillo model from the designer’s latest collection (on February 11, 2010, McQueen committed suicide at the age of 40). The designer then personally sent the pop star he befriended various models from his Plato’s Atlantis collection.

Amy Winehouse – Tears Dry On Their Own (2007)

The 2006 album Back To Black, which included this song by Amy Winehouse, won five Grammy awards. Well, the video, which became the result of collaboration with the famous director David LaChapelle (he worked with Britney Spears, Avril Lavigne, Elton John, Christina Aguilera, Jennifer Lopez and many others), has become one of the most memorable in Amy’s creative legacy.

Here you can see the iconic details of her image: short shorts, tops, ballet flats and a vintage dress, which has become one of the most recognizable in Winehouse’s wardrobe – in it she appeared on the red carpet and concerts. The outfit was later sold at auction for £ 47,475.

Christina Aguilera – Dirrty (2002)

This video by Christina Aguilera has won many awards, including being voted the best video of the decade and the sexiest video of all time. But he deserves a mark in fashion chronicles, because the daring image of Aguilera from this clip has become cult and has spawned many copies. For example, this image was tried on by Kylie Jenner on Halloween.

Popular with pop stars, and then instadiv, began to use a similar style of trousers with an open groin area. Many things in a similar style can be found today at the Namilia brand, founded in 2015.

At the time, I was very passionate about the aesthetics of motorcycle style and leather motorcycle gear with many details. I thought it would be perfect for the fight ring in which Christina appears in the video,

– said costume designer Dirrty Trish Summerville.

Britney Spears – … Baby One More Time (1998)

Britney Spears is one of the brightest pop stars and fashion icons of the 2000s, and many of her looks from clips have become iconic – which is one latex red jumpsuit from Oops! I Did It Again! But remember how it all started, and despite the “everyday” outfits, also had a strong impact on pop culture. It’s about the singer’s debut video.

Director Nigel Dick told MTV in 2009 that this whole outfit was Britney’s idea.

Originally my idea was jeans and T-shirts, and we were trying on when Britney looked at these things and asked: “Am I not going to wear a school uniform?”

Then the dressers bought all these things from the K-mart store. Not a single piece of clothing in the video costs more than $ 17!

The image of the schoolgirl from this video became popular: the Russian group Tatu, founded in 1999, also used a school uniform with miniskirts and socks in their debut video, and Britney’s outfit has been repeated for decades at costume parties and Halloween – despite the apparent simplicity of the outfit , the image is always recognizable!

Spice Girls – Wannabe (1996)

The world became acquainted with the unique style of the Spice Girls in the 1996 video for the song Wannabe. From Jerry Halliwell’s glittery bodysuit to Emma Bunton’s white dress and Victoria Beckham’s black mini dress, each member showcased her signature style.

The looks of the girls largely determined the fashion of the late 1990s, making neon crop tops, shoes on the tall platform of the German brand Buffalo, mini dresses embroidered with sequins, and, of course, the British flag, desirable.

George Michael – Too Funky (1992)

George Michael’s Freedom! ’90 and Too Funky became iconic and helped in many ways to reinforce the supermodel phenomenon.

But still, today we propose to recall exactly the second video, because it can be considered not only as a cool video with the participation of Linda Evangelista, Nadia Auerman and Tyra Banks, who then only announced herself, but also as a benefit performance by Thierry Mugler (he also became a director and costume designer). Models pose in his eccentric outfits, which are considered iconic in the history of fashion today, and the plot of the video itself is built around a fashion show.

The image of Emma Wiklund in a metal bodysuit will be repeated over the years by Lady Gaga in the Paparazzi video, not to mention the number of photo sessions in which these outfits were involved.

Madonna – Vogue (1990)

Speaking of fashion videos, of course, one cannot fail to mention the clip, the name of which is already quite fashionable! In the video, the singer seeks to imitate old Hollywood (her image clearly contains references to both Marilyn Monroe and Jean Harlow), as well as to pay tribute to the New York nightlife.

Well, a must-have from the video, as they would say now, can definitely be called Madonna’s transparent top. The clip also gave impetus to the development of dance art – a style that originated in the 1970s and was called “vogue” (the poses of models from the magazine were copied), entered a new round of popularity.

David Bowie – Life On Mars? (1973)

David Bowie was not only a great musician – he had a strong influence on the development of fashion, and his images continue to inspire designers and the next generation of rock and pop stars to this day.

And although his fashion heritage is great, choosing from many videos, let’s stop there, because Life On Mars? is one of the first and finest examples of Bowie’s unique aesthetic. The minimalistic surroundings of the video only emphasized the vivid image of the singer, making him more memorable.

And he really went down in history as one of the most legendary in Bowie’s work. Presenting Bowie’s tribute at the 2016 Grammy Awards, Lady Gaga chose this look for the red carpet.

