Game of Thrones villain to star in Aquaman 2

Danish actor Pilu Asbek, best known for his role as Euron Greyjoy in Game of Thrones, is in talks to star in Aquaman 2, Deadline reports. RIA Novosti, 17.04.2021

MOSCOW, April 17 – RIA Novosti. Danish actor Pilu Asbek, best known for his role as Euron Greyjoy in Game of Thrones, is in talks to appear in Aquaman 2, according to Deadline. What character Asbek should play is still unknown. But we can definitely say that the director of the first part of the blockbuster, James Wan, will return to work on the sequel. “Aquaman” was released in 2018, its global gross was $ 1.14 billion. The film stars Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Dolph Lundgren, Nicole Kidman. Earlier it was reported that an online petition appeared on the Web demanding to remove Amber Heard from participation in the sequel to Aquaman, she gained more than 1.8 million signatures. This happened after the news that Johnny Depp in the third part of “Fantastic Beasts” will be replaced by Mads Mikkelsen. The premiere of “Aquaman 2” is scheduled for December 2022.

