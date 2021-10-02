Gathered to gossip: Lily-Rose Depp and Margaret Qualley on a walk in New York

Lily-Rose Depp and Margaret Qualley

At 22, Lily-Rose Depp is already a very popular model and actress – this year alone, four films with her participation are released at once. Despite such busyness, the daughter of Vanessa Paradis and Johnny Depp finds time for the most usual activities for her age. For example, casual walks with girlfriends on weekends. So, yesterday Lily-Rose was spotted in New York in the company of 26-year-old Margaret Qualley, actress, model and daughter of Andie MacDowell, and another friend.

The girls were photographed in Soho at the exit of the Carbon restaurant. Lily-Rose was telling something with enthusiasm, but her companions were listening.

Lily-Rose Depp and Margaret Qualley with a friend

However, if Depp shared her impressions of her projects, then Margaret, who stood out against the background of her friends because of her bright shirt, will soon have something to add. After the role with Tarantino in the film “Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood”, which made her truly recognizable, the young actress took a short break, but is now ready to plunge into work again. We will soon see her in the thriller “Sanctuary” directed by Zachary Wigon as a dominatrix.

Margaret Qualley

She will also appear in the miniseries Maid, which starts October 1 on Netflix. In October, the filming of Claire Denis’ thriller Stars at Noon will begin, where Kingsman and The Rocketman star Taron Edgerton (he replaced Robert Pattinson, who was originally supposed to star in this project), will become a partner of Qualley on the set. …

Lily-Rose Depp with a friend

But it is possible that the girls were chatting not at all about work, but about their personal life. And many of their fans would probably overhear this conversation with pleasure, because they hardly comment on this topic in public. So, in August this year, rumors appeared in the press that Lily-Rose was dating actor Austin Butler. Last year, Margaret had an affair with Shia LaBeouf, who was then accused of domestic violence. But in June of this year, the actor was again noticed in the company of his ex-wife Mia Goth. However, judging by the lack of any details from the reporters, none of the relationships received a continuation.

Recall that Margaret is also very friendly with Kaia Gerber and Cara Delevingne. Paparazzi often meet girls in the same company, and with Cara Cuelli she was so close that at some point the journalists even suspected that they were having an affair. …