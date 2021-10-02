Get out: the betrayal of stellar men that their wives have not forgiven them – Stars

In any relationship, only betrayal can become worse than misunderstanding. Not everyone will find the strength to forgive a partner who could not resist the temptation. Stories of this kind are not uncommon in the world of the rich and famous. Even the most popular artists cannot be sure that their other half will not stumble one day. Today we gathered star men whose women did not find the strength to forgive betrayal and broke off relations.

Brad Pitt

The most handsome man in Hollywood has never complained about the lack of attention from the opposite sex, which is logical in principle, given the actor’s charm. Jennifer Aniston admired Pitt’s charisma for quite some time. Actors become husband and wife, it seems that the long-awaited idyll comes in the life of each of them. The tale lasted seven years until Pitt landed a role in the same film as Angelina Jolie. Friendship very quickly grew into a strong feeling, with which Aniston could not do anything. The actress filed for divorce, but at the time she claimed that she and Pitt remained friends, whether this is really so, it is difficult to say. One thing is clear for sure – Jennifer does not forgive betrayal.

Ryan Philip

Reese Witherspoon’s first husband was faithful to his star wife for seven years. During this relationship, the couple had children – daughter Ava and son Deacon. However, it was not possible to save the marriage even for the sake of the kids. Witherspoon filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Familiar couples are sure that it’s all about Ryan’s affair with actress Abby Cornish. Immediately after breaking up with Reese, Philip openly came out with the Cornish. But Reese did not suffer for a long time and very soon Jim Toth became her partner.

Ashton Kutcher

The actor has been a real fan of Demi Moore since his youth. Probably, this love story can be called the most amazing – the idol reciprocated the fan. Kutcher was half the age of Moore, but the latter was not embarrassed. The couple lived together for eight years, but the young guy did not have enough of his wife, which he himself admitted, simultaneously mentioning his connection with one student. Moore immediately filed for divorce, not against such a betrayal of her young husband.

Brooklyn beckham

The eldest son of the legendary footballer also never complained about the lack of female attention. The young man’s girlfriend for some time was the Hollywood actress Chloe Moretz. The girl conquered Brooklyn with her charm and femininity, but after a while Beckham Younger found one girl a little. The paparazzi were able to catch the young man on a date with the model, which Moretz found out the next day. The actress immediately announced the breakup to the young man. Today Brooklyn is engaged to Nicola Peltz – the couple is waiting for the end of the pandemic to arrange a grand wedding.