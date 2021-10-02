Halle Berry cut alimony for her daughter’s father

The actress is unhappy with the huge amount.





Halle Berry, 54, demanded a review of the amount she pays monthly to ex-lover, 44-year-old model Gabriel Aubrey, in child support. According to the actress, it is too overpriced and has lost its relevance. Now, instead of 16 thousand dollars, she will give him eight.

A month ago, Holly published a provocative post with the text: “Women don’t owe you a damn thing.” It is unknown to whose address she sent these words, but her longtime fans immediately understood everything. “It takes a lot of effort every day to pay. And by the way, this is wrong, and this is extortion! ” Berry explained her position.

Recall that the actress and the fashion model began dating in 2006, a year later they had a daughter, Nala. After parting, the couple could not amicably share custody of the baby and went to court, which ruled that the parents would raise her together. In addition, Holly is obliged to pay child support to Gabriel if her annual income exceeds $ 1.95 million. She also bears the financial costs of her daughter’s health insurance and pays for private school.

Now the actress is happy in a relationship with her new chosen one – singer Van Hunt, raising her 7-year-old son Maceo from her ex-husband Olivier Martinez and 13-year-old Nala.