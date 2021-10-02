Halle Berry’s boyfriend commented on his affair with the singer for the first time



Halle Berry

Van Hunt for the first time allowed himself to speak publicly about his affair with Halle Berry… The 51-year-old musician admitted that his relationship with his beloved became a source of inexhaustible inspiration for him – in everything. It seems that after a series of unsuccessful novels, the actress finally found a man who appreciated her and was able to make her feel truly happy.

“Our relationship inspires me, and it extends to everything, even my fatherhood,” admitted Holly’s boyfriend, who has a son, Drake, from his previous relationship. “I became a completely different person, and I can say that our love has positively influenced all aspects of my life,”

– said the musician. At the same time, Holly herself also does not hide how serious and deep her feelings for Van Hunt are.

“Never settle for less than what will make your heart sing! If you want to meet love, you will definitely meet your person – a suitable and worthy person. And even if it happens when you turn 54, the most important thing is to believe. “

– wrote Berry on the social network on the eve of Valentine’s Day. In addition to a touching recognition in honor of the holiday of lovers, she then published a playful video in which Holly and her lover danced topless in an embrace – to one of Van Hunt’s compositions – “Being a girl”.

We will remind, for the first time the actress admitted her affair with Van Hunt last fall. And before that, for almost half a year, she intrigued her fans by publishing pictures with a new mysterious boyfriend, whose name she refused to name. And only in September she published a picture for which she posed in a T-shirt with the inscription “Van Hunt”. Under which she wrote: “Here, now you know everything!”