Halle Berry’s film featuring Valentina Shevchenko has a release date on Netflix

The champion from Kyrgyzstan plays the role of the main character’s rival. The sports drama will premiere on streaming service Netflix.

BISHKEK, 8 Aug – Sputnik. Hollywood star Halle Berry’s directorial debut, starring UFC champion from Kyrgyzstan Valentina Shevchenko, will be released on November 23, Collider reports.

The highly anticipated premiere of the sports drama “Bruised” will take place online via streaming service Netflix.

“After three years of filming, I am delighted to announce that Bruised will air worldwide on November 23rd on Netflix. This project is special for me. Not only because it is my directorial debut, but also because the fighting , especially MMA, have become a sport that I love very much, “Halle Berry wrote on her Twitter page.

After 3 years in the making, I am THRILLED to finally announce “Bruised” is coming to @netflix globally Nov. 24. This project is so special to me, not only because it’s my directorial debut, but because the fight game, especially MMA, is a sport that I absolutely love (1/2) pic.twitter.com/tHNVyZ5E4G – Halle Berry (@halleberry) August 5, 2021

Note that Netflix in September last year acquired the rights to the picture for $ 20 million from Endeavor Content after the international film festival in Toronto, where the premiere of the tape took place.

Movie “Bruised“(” Bruised “) – about a female MMA fighter named Jackie (played by Halle Berry herself), whose career began to decline after losing an important fight. Jackie believed all her life that wrestling was the only thing she could do well She decides to mend a relationship with her six-year-old son, whom she once abandoned for a career, but the ring and lust for fame still haunt her, and when she gets a chance to take on a rising blood sport star, Jackie grabs him. without thinking that the opponent is much stronger.

The role of the rising star of mixed martial arts – Jackie’s main rival – was played by Valentina Shevchenko. It is known that the Kyrgyz champion broke several bones of the Hollywood star during joint filming. Due to this injury, the team had to interrupt the filming process for a while.