Harry Potter star Emma Watson began dating the scandalous businessman’s son

How the actress conquered her chosen one remains unknown.

It looks like Hermione Granger’s heart is busy. Western journalists spotted the actress emerging from the family helicopter of former Arcadia Group (Topshop and Topman) retail chairman Philip Green in Battersea, South London.

This prompted them to think about the romance of 31-year-old Emma Watson with 28-year-old Brandon Green, the son of a scandalous businessman. The latter was at various times accused of sexual harassment, racism and aggression towards employees.

What attracted the actress to the billionaire’s son, as well as where they could meet, remains unknown. He used to be a party goer. Brandon Greene could hang out until dawn with a crowd of models.

“They have their own chauffeur, and in the family penthouse in the Roccabella building in Monaco, there are uniformed maids in every room in case someone needs something. This is the lifestyle that Brandon was born into and which he has always considered completely normal, ”a source told the Daily Mail.

About 59 million pounds sterling has been set aside in Emma’s accounts. Last year, Watson joined the board of directors of Kering, which includes leading fashion brands such as Gucci.