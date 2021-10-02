HBO Max Plans to Produce Harry Potter Series | News | News

The series based on the Harry Potter franchise may appear on the HBO Max streaming platform. So far, discussion of its creation is at a very early stage. On Monday, January 25, The Hollywood Reporter reports, citing its sources.

While the platform management is conducting interviews with the scriptwriters. The period of Harry Potter’s life, about which the series will be filmed, is still unknown, as well as the cast and dates of the start of filming and release of the film.

The platform is supported by WarnerMedia, and both companies are interested in filming a new blockbuster, but before that they will have to coordinate their plans with the creator of “Harry Potter” – J.K. Rowling.

The conditions under which the franchise can be incarnated in the form of a TV series is determined by the deal between NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. HBO Max will have to accept the same conditions.

On September 25, 2020, it became known that British actor Daniel Radcliffe may return to the role of Harry Potter in the sequel to the franchise, but only on condition that writer J.K. Rowling is fired. According to the artist, he would not like to work with J.K. Rowling, based on whose works eight films about the young wizard were filmed, since he is extremely dissatisfied with the criticism of the transgender writer.