“He treated me like I was 15 years old. I was returning home in tears, ”reports Suarez of Kumane – Football

Atletico striker Luis Suarez has spoken about his retirement from Barcelona.

– Who do you think is responsible for your departure from Barcelona? Is it Koeman or Bartomeu, who seemed to have long been opposed to you?

– Everyone took part. I already talked about this last season. As for the coach, I think he would have behaved differently if he had character and authority. If he had said that he was not counting on me and in a personal conversation with me would have indicated specific reasons, then okay …

But he does not tell me that I am not part of his plans. And when I already agree on the contract with Atlético and terminate the agreement with Barça, he comes up and says that on Sunday he will include me in the application for the match with Villarreal if the deal falls through. How? I am not included in your plans, but will you include me in the application?

He sent me to train in the third and fourth fields and treated me like I was 15 years old. It hurt, it hurt. Because of this disrespect, I returned home in tears.

I have never shown disrespect to him. In spite of everything, I trained without showing displeasure. Because I’m a professional. I was looking for a better solution.

I said that everyone was involved in this situation, because Bartomeu told everyone that Suarez has a bad effect on the locker room, does this, does that. I saw his words a week before Koeman’s call. It all hurt me, ”Suarez said.