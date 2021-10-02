“He was telling me about Jennifer”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s relationship began on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith. The chemistry between the actors could not escape the eyes of Pitt’s bodyguard, who worked with the actor during the filming of the fateful film.

Still from the movie “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

Mark Behar gave an interview to In Touch, where he shared how the relationship of one of the most beautiful couples in Hollywood began. When Brad hired a bodyguard, Angelina, on the contrary, refused his services, saying: “I need you too.”

Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Mark immediately realized that this is how the stars hide their relationship, because the feelings on the screen have already migrated to real life: “It was like studying in high school and exchanging notes between friends,” he said.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston (Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

At that time, Brad Pitt was married to actress Jennifer Aniston, but by this time their relationship was already far from ideal, as he told Behar: “Brad told me about Jennifer. He said that their relationship is no longer so good, and it looked like a tornado swooped in and carried him away with Angelina, ”the bodyguard told the publication.

Still from the movie “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

Now Brad and Angelina meet only in court to resolve legal issues. The security guard is surprised at how hard it is for the couple to share custody of the children after so many years of relationship: “When they put a camera in front of their faces and they give interviews, they smile and laugh, but behind the scenes there are all these lawyers, and they really fight.”