Henry Cavill will appear as Superman at the end of Black Adam in a black suit (rumor)

Geekosity insiders have reported that Henry Cavill will return to the role of Superman. It will happen in the final scene or in the post-credits scene in Black Adam, starring Dwayne Johnson.

A new rumor has it that Warner Bros. and Cavill are still in talks to return the actor to the role of Superman. But the company wants to squeeze the maximum out of the new contract, so now the actor has become much more in demand, and the cost of his participation has increased. Cavill also has a very busy schedule for the next few years, so his return to DC Expanded Universe will be gradual and will begin with a cameo in Black Adam.

Insiders also claim that Superman will be wearing a black suit that was only seen in Zach Snyder’s Justice League, which Warner Bros. was not considered canon. But, according to recent reports, the company has completely moved away from the idea of ​​canon films and will produce tapes that will most often not be related.

Dwayne Johnson is also a fan of Man of Steel and Cavill’s version of Superman. Skala announced his readiness to become the producer of the sequel.

The premiere of "Black Adam" is scheduled for July 28, 2022.