Horner accused Wolf of playing undercover

The current Formula 1 season has become one of the most intense in terms of the fight for the title in recent years. For the first time since the beginning of the hybrid era in Formula 1, the Red Bull team has a significant chance to break Mercedes ‘monopoly of individual and constructors’ championship victories.

And the closer to the end of the season, the more tension is observed between the leaders of the teams, Toto Wolf and Christian Horner. Now Horner directly accused Wolf of trying to influence the FIA, and also questioned the Austrian’s ability to lead the team in a tough confrontation.

“We fought for the title with McLaren when Lewis Hamilton played for them,” Horner told PA. – We fought with Ferrari when they were led by Stefano Domenicali, and Fernando Alonso was the leader of the team. And the atmosphere was completely different then.

Now there is a lot more undercover game. The FIA ​​should do a good job of cleaning up Toto’s mailbox at the end of this year. Wolf never faced real struggles. He inherited a very strong team from Ross Brown and has done an excellent job of maintaining this potential.

Only now is he facing real pressure from opponents. And people react differently to such situations. “

Horner also spoke out about Lewis Hamilton, hinting that the seven-time champion may need to give way to young Max Verstappen at the top.

“Lewis likes to play and manipulate people,” Horner said. – It just doesn’t work with Max. Now it was Lewis who was under pressure. He is close to becoming the most successful pilot of all time, he needs to defend his title. And Max is only 24, he has everything ahead, and at the beginning of this season he was an outsider. So he came to just have fun racing.

Time does not stand still. Lewis is a phenomenal racer, a champion who has achieved a lot. But the next generation of pilots always comes along. “

