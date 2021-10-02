How Meghan Markle celebrates her birthday

The Duchess of Sussex turns 40 on the same day as former US President Barack Obama.

On August 4, Meghan Markle will celebrate her birthday. The Duchess of Sussex turns 40. How exactly the celebration will take place has not yet been revealed.

According to the Daily Mail, a party is planned to be held in honor of the anniversary date. The celebration is planned in a joint mansion with Prince Harry in Santa Barbara (California).

The host of the party, Meghan Markle, was allegedly recommended by TV presenter Oprah Winfrey, with whom the couple became friends after an interview earlier this year. The host of the party was Colin Cowie. He is the main organizer of weddings and celebrity events.

The publication indicates that Megan’s guests will be treated to local products and wines at the party. And Prince Harry ordered a cake for his wife at a local bakery. The celebration itself is called modest. 65 people were allegedly invited to it.

However, other publications, for example, Page Six, on the contrary, are confident that no grand party will take place. Harry and Megan after the birth of their daughter Lilibet is not yet up to this. It is possible that the prince will take his wife on vacation.

It is also noted that Markle turns 40 on the same day that former US President Barack Obama celebrates his 60th birthday. A huge party is planned for the weekend at his house. However, the Sussexes are not going to attend Obama’s party.