how the actors of the cult youth drama have changed in 22 years

Ryan Philip (Sebastian Valmont)

The young Hollywood talent Ryan Philip was once predicted a great future. Like many, he began his career with small roles on TV, followed by the thriller I Know What You Did Last Summer, in which he starred with his Cruel Intentions co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar. He can also be seen in the film Studio 54. Even before starting work on the image of Sebastian Valmont, Philip met his future wife, Reese Witherspoon. At that moment, the couple did not even imagine that they would play lovers on the big screen. In 1999, the actors got married, then Reese was already six months pregnant. In total, two children were born in the marriage: a girl Ava and a boy Deacon. In 2007, the couple filed for divorce. After the triumph of Cruel Intentions, Philip continued to act in films, but major studios no longer offered him the main roles. He can be seen in such films as “Lincoln for a Lawyer”, “Igby Goes Down”, “Collision”. In 2016, Ryan produced and starred on The Shooter, the show canceled after its third season. Not so long ago, the actor starred in a small role in the series “Endless Sky”.