How to help animals Ryan Gosling, Charlize Theron and other stars :: Life :: RBC Style

These actors are known not only for their talent, but also for their great love for animals. They save endangered species, help shelter residents find a new home, and are actively involved in the life of charitable foundations.

Hollywood actors often use their publicity to draw attention to social and environmental issues. For example, some of them protect the interests of tetrapods. This can be done in different ways. Someone sets an example for fans and takes dogs from shelters, someone appears in social advertising and promotes a vegan lifestyle, and someone creates charitable foundations or donates part of the royalties to save rare species of animals.

Alain Delon

According to the French actor, his love for animals comes from childhood. There were always dogs in Alain Delon’s house. And in his youth, he even wore wide army jackets on purpose: it was more convenient to warm the puppies picked up on the street this way. “My dogs don’t care who I am or what I do. This is unconditional love, pure and real, ”says the actor.

Alain Delon now runs several shelters for cats and dogs and regularly donates funds to the French Society for the Protection of Animals SPA. In addition, he personally rescues injured animals and fights flayers. For example, the actor has achieved a trial of teenagers who set fire to a homeless dog named Mambo. He not only paid for his treatment, but also helped him find loving hosts. And once Alain Delon saved a three-legged cat from euthanasia. Now she lives with the actor.

Ian Somerhalder

The star of the TV series “Lost” and “The Vampire Diaries” admits that if he had not been an actor, he would have become a marine biologist. He began to think about animal rights after the explosion at the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig in his native Louisiana – sea turtles, dolphins, birds died because of the oil spill. Since then, the actor has “adopted” several stray cats and dogs, became a goodwill ambassador for the UN Environment Program, opened a shelter and, together with his wife, founded the ISF foundation. The organization works to protect nature and fight against cruelty to animals. The actor also sponsors sterilization programs and advocates for the elimination of animal testing of cosmetics. Before his wedding to actress Nikki Reed, he said: “I don’t care how sexy a girl is. But if she doesn’t like animals, it will be a big problem. “

Charlize Theron

The actress grew up on a farm in the South African savannah, so from childhood she developed a special relationship with the natural world. Charlize Theron says that her mother instilled in her love for animals – she always treated them with respect and compassion. “We had a lot of pets, mostly homeless. There were dogs, cats, ducks, ostriches, sheep, ”recalls the star.

Today her house is still full of pets. The Hollywood actress took some of them in a shelter, picked up some on the street or saved them from cruel breeders. In addition, Charlize Theron is a member of the animal rights organization PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) and is filmed for advertising campaigns against the use of natural fur. The slogan on one of her posters reads: “If you don’t want to wear a coat made from your beloved dog … don’t wear any fur, please.”

Leonardo DiCaprio

The actor is not only fighting climate change – he is one of the most influential animal rights activists. As a child, Leonardo DiCaprio often fed stray dogs, in his youth switched to a vegetarian diet, and after the filming of Titanic was completed, he established the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation. One of the organization’s tasks is to preserve biodiversity on the planet. Despite his busy schedule, DiCaprio regularly speaks at conferences for the protection of animals, holds charity events, participates in anti-poaching raids and produces documentaries about wildlife. And in 2010, the actor met with Vladimir Putin to talk about the fate of the Amur tigers. Leo donates millions of dollars to save endangered species. So, in 2013, he sent $ 3 million to restore the tiger population in Nepal.

Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson is an experienced animal rights activist. She is PETA Emeritus Director and member of IFAW. The American actress and fashion model has not worn natural fur for a long time and does not eat meat, which she also encourages her fans to do. One of the main problems Pamela Anderson considers killing baby seals for skin and fur in her native Canada. For a long time, Russia was the main consumer of such products, so the fashion model turned to Vladimir Putin with a request to protect the pinnipeds. A year later, the import of seal skins was banned in the country. Pamela Anderson is currently promoting vegan brands. For example, in 2020, the 52-year-old model posed nude in an ad for faux leather bags and recycled plastic bottles.

Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling is also active in animal protection: the Canadian actor is fighting for the rights of cows and chickens. In 2011, he wrote a letter to the USDA requesting approval for more humane poultry management on industrial farms. In addition, he reached out to the owners of KFC and McDonald’s and urged them to improve animal welfare. In 2013, Ryan Gosling joined the campaign against cow cruelty and called for the abolition of the painful dehorning procedure. The actor sent a petition to the National Federation of Milk Producers and demanded to oblige farmers to breed hornless breeds. And in 2019, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes decided to take a four-month-old puppy named Lucho from the shelter.

Matthew McConaughey

The “True Detective” and “Interstellar” star has proven more than once that his heroism is not limited to film roles. For example, in 2005 Matthew McConaughey traveled to New Orleans to rescue animals stranded after the devastating Hurricane Katrina. The actor managed to free more than 70 dogs, cats and hamsters. Later they were all returned to their owners. A year later, McConaughey saved the life of a cat in the suburbs of Los Angeles. The children poured hairspray on him and tried to set it on fire. Noticing this, the actor immediately ran out of the car, grabbed the frightened animal and took him to the shelter. According to a friend, Matthew was so angry that he continued to talk about it for several days. Today, several cats and dogs from the shelter live in the star’s house. In January, together with his wife Camila Alves, the actor decided to take another puppy.

Peter Dinklage

The performer of the role of Tyrion Lannister in “Game of Thrones” became a vegetarian in his youth, and a few years ago decided to go vegan. Therefore, in all scenes where his character eats, the actor eats alternative meat. “I like all animals. I would not harm a cat or dog, chicken or cow. And I would not ask others to do it for me. That’s why I’m vegan, ”the actor explains. He actively collaborates with animal protection organizations and appears in social videos. In addition, Dinklage opposes animal testing of cosmetics and the use of intensive animal husbandry methods. He also urges fans not to take the same pets as the heroes of popular TV shows. After Game of Thrones, the shelters were overflowing with huskies – they began to buy up because of the strong resemblance to direwolves.

Renata Litvinova

Russian actress and director Renata Litvinova cannot imagine her life without four-legged animals. She helps shelters, collaborates with several charitable organizations, participates in social photo projects and encourages subscribers not to remain indifferent to the fate of animals. “I believe that we are all so guilty before them, and I always carry this stone in my heart – dogs and cats abandoned by some people – I always notice them on hostile streets,” Litvinova shares. The star began to save animals as a child, when she sheltered a homeless cat Laura, who lived with her for a long 27 years. Today the dog Richard lives in Renata Litvinova’s apartment, the cat Misha and the cat Darling picked up on the street and the pigeon Serezha found in the entrance. Judging by the numerous posts on social networks, the actress does not like her pets.

© renatalitvinovaofficiall / Instagram