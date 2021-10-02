Hugh Jackman shares a nostalgic photo of the Wolverine era

Fans of the 52-year-old Australian actor Hugh Jackman are eagerly awaiting the premiere of his sci-fi movie “Memories,” in which he starred this year.

Presumably, the picture will be released on film distribution on August 25th. However, the actor, of course, won the hearts of his fans with the role of the mutant superhero Wolverine in the X-Men film series.

Hugh now recalls with nostalgia the time when the franchise was at its peak. Recently, on his personal Instagram page, he shared with subscribers his archived photo of 12 years ago.

“It’s already Thursday morning, but at home (in Australia – Ed.) It’s only late Wednesday. So luckily, I’m just in time. Let’s rewind time 12 years ago. It was on this day that the wedding of one of my closest friends – Zoe and Michael took place, ”- this is how he signed the photo.

By the way, now the actor is on self-isolation in New York. Another lockdown was announced by local authorities due to the increased number of cases of coronavirus. “Logan forever!” – wrote enthusiastically in the comments.

By the way, at that time Jackman was filming an action-packed action movie “Wolverine: the Immortal”. The film grossed 414 million dollars, but then much more the audience was shocked by the role of Hugh in the comedy “Movie 43”.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Oleg Smolin