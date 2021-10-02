Hulu revealed the trailer for Nicole Kidman’s new project – the mini-series “Nine Strangers”

Streaming service Hulu has released a trailer for Nicole Kidman’s new project, the mini-series Nine Strangers. He reveals details about the atmosphere of the mysterious retreat resort run by the heroine Kidman.
The video introduces closer to the heroes of the show – people who check into a health hotel designed for only nine people. They will face various types of therapies and practices designed to improve their emotional well-being.
A kind of treatment is led by Kidman’s character Masha, a mysterious Russian woman who promises guests a solution to their problems. However, it seems that the nine heroes will have to go through something darker than they imagine.
The series is based on the book of the same name by the author of “Big Little Lies” Liana Moriarty. Showrunner of the project is David E. Kelly (“Big Little Lies”, “Play Back”). John-Henry Butterworth is working with him on Nine Strangers.
All eight episodes of the show were directed by Jonathan Levine. The pilot three episodes can be seen on Hulu on August 18th. The final will air on the platform on September 22nd.
In addition to Kidman, the series will feature Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans, Samara Weaving, Regina Hall, Michael Shannon, Bobby Cannavale, Melvin Gregg, Asher Caddy, Grace Van Patten, Manny Jacinto, Tiffany Boone, Hal Campston and Zoe Terax.