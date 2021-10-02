Hulu revealed the trailer for Nicole Kidman’s new project – the mini-series “Nine Strangers”

Streaming service Hulu has released a trailer for Nicole Kidman’s new project, the mini-series Nine Strangers. He reveals details about the atmosphere of the mysterious retreat resort run by the heroine Kidman.

The video introduces closer to the heroes of the show – people who check into a health hotel designed for only nine people. They will face various types of therapies and practices designed to improve their emotional well-being.

A kind of treatment is led by Kidman’s character Masha, a mysterious Russian woman who promises guests a solution to their problems. However, it seems that the nine heroes will have to go through something darker than they imagine.