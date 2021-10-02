“I feel a burning sensation in places I didn’t know about before.” Will Smith laughs social media video from the gym

“I’m trying to remember after quarantine how to use the simulators,” the 52-year-old artist captioned the video. In the video, Smith is emphatically incorrectly engaged on simulators: he shakes his buttocks where it is necessary to work out the press, spreads and reduces his legs on simulators designed for pumping arms. At the end, the actor, pleased with himself, carefully examines his biceps: has he pumped up or not?
Smith posted the video on Instagram and wrote: “I feel a burning sensation in places that I never knew existed.”
In less than a day video clip scored almost 2.65 million views.
Will Smith has been nominated twice for an Academy Award and five times for a Golden Globe. He is a Grammy Award-winning hip-hop artist.
He starred in more than 30 films, among them “The Prince of Beverly Hills”, “Men in Black”, “Bad Boys”, “Removal Rules: The Hitch Method”, “Seven Lives”, “Aladdin”.
In early May 2021, the actor released a photo in which he was captured in swimming trunks with a bare torso, showing a hanging belly. After a month of regular training, the actor got back in shape.
“This is the body that carried me through the whole pandemic and the countless days that I grazed in the pantry. I love this body, but I want to feel better. No more midnight cupcakes … That’s it!” – he wrote then.