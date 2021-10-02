“I feel like Johnny Depp”: Creed responded to Vale Carnival, who left him 07/24/2021 | Stars, show business

The conflict between Yegor Creed and his girlfriend Vali Carnival continues.

Recall – the rapper spoke about the relationship with Carnival in the song “Pussy boy”, after which the blogger answered him quite harshly. “He showed his animal insides, coward,” she said in her microblog. Soon there were new entries dedicated to Creed.

Egor Creed

“Note, I didn’t start this circus,” Carnival said in her story. – I sat in Paris, ate croissants and did not touch anyone … But I did not expect such a dirty hype. She added that “attacking” her, Creed was sure that there was no one to stand up for her, because she had no father. As an answer to Egor, she recorded the track “Abuser boy”, hinting at what caused the breakup.

Creed has a squabble with Valya Carnival

“I feel like Johnny Depp. Eh, my Amber, ”said Creed, alluding to the famous scandal involving Hollywood stars. “To fall to the point of mentioning the closest person, who was gone, in order to press on pity. To make oneself a victim for the whole country for the hundredth time … It’s too much, ”the singer adds.

The editors of uznayvse.ru want to add that, according to Creed, some friends of Carnival now intend to start “pouring” dirt on him and putting it in a bad light.