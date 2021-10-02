“I feel so happy”: husband Cameron Diaz shared his emotions after the birth of his daughter

Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz

In early January, 47-year-old Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden announced that they had become parents for the first time. They had a daughter – Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden. They say that the child was born thanks to a surrogate mother, but there is no official confirmation of this.

Today guitarist Good Charlotte wrote a touching Instagram post dedicated to his family.

I am so grateful to my wife and daughter! I feel so happy every day. I just wanted to say it out loud! All love and best wishes!

– wrote Benji, accompanying the post with a drawing of three red roses.

According to insiders, now all the thoughts of young parents are occupied only by the baby.

They have been waiting for this child for so long, so now they are just enjoying the time with their daughter. They are unrealistically happy parents. Cameron and her husband take turns sitting with the baby and never leave the house together,

– told close couples.

The celebrities started dating in 2014 and then tied the knot a year later.

A wedding is the best thing that has ever happened to me. My husband is the best, he is a wonderful partner. Marriage is difficult, of course, and a lot of work. You need someone who is willing to grow up with you, because in a marriage everything is 50/50. All the time,

She said in an interview with InStyle in 2019.

Although Diaz admitted that she was not ready for marriage, she knew right away that Benji was special. After the wedding, the actress focused on the family, stopped acting in films and attending social events. According to rumors, the stars are already thinking about the second child.