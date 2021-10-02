“I will arrange Kazan.” Omsk students warned about shooting at university – News of Omsk

The editorial office of the Om1.ru portal received a message on social networks about the allegedly impending shooting in one of the Omsk universities. The information, according to the author, was sent to her by her daughter. And that, in turn, someone else with the words: “Maybe not really, but it’s better to spread it.”

As it turned out, a message from a certain student, Ilya A., is very common on social networks, allegedly the guy is planning to arrange a shooting in one of the universities.

“If this curator is me ***, I will arrange Kazan ***, for me ***”– says the guy in the correspondence. The interlocutor answers him: “Just warn me when you start shooting. And delete these messages … “.

The guy’s correspondence and his photograph were also published in popular Omsk publics. In the comments, someone wrote that they saw him next to OmSTU. However, the information about the new shooter is fake.

As it turned out, students from other cities are also being warned about the same person. In social networks, there are no young men with such a name and surname. The Om1.ru portal asked the police press service for a comment. “This information is not true. Events are not related to our region “, – commented on Om1.ru.