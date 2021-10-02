Ice Age October 2, 2021, Medvedeva Milokhin video, Zagitova interview with Medvedeva, Tarasova criticized Muceniece and Borodina, watch the video – October 2, 2021

“Ice Age” – 2021 has started!

The season was started by 13 couples who, under the leadership of Ilya Averbukh new numbers are prepared every week. Rentals according to the classical referee system are evaluated by five referees with Tatiana Tarasova at the head: after the first three editions, the points are added up, the worst two couples get into the elimination nomination. The audience decides which duet will leave the show.

Just like a year ago, the Olympic champions took the lead Alina Zagitova and Alexey Yagudin…

Alexander Mysyakin, Sport24

In the first release, no one got the maximum 12.0. The closest to the coveted result were Oksana Domnina and actor Kirill Zaitsev, which showed a very touching number under “Accidental Waltz”.

“Personally, I had the feeling that I had not watched a number on the ice, but a short short film. It was played so well, qualitatively, from the heart. In general, the theme of the Great Patriotic War is a dangerous topic, if you take it, it cannot be left unfinished, it must be done efficiently, honestly, to the end. The guys did it today. Lovely room, well deserved 6.0 “, – shared his emotions Dmitry Khrustalev…

A year ago Alexander Enbert spoke with Olga Kuzmina and became the champion of the project. Alexander will defend the title with a famous actress Agatha Muceniece, the start of the new season failed – the penultimate place. Tatiana Tarasova judged the couple very seriously.

– I, you know what I want to tell you, dear Agatha … No one will teach to such an extent. The laces must be tied somehow. They should not dangle 30 centimeters from the boot. I’ve watched all your skating at your fluttering laces. And I think it’s interesting: now they will completely untie, she will step on them, and they will both fall.

You have a very reliable and good partner. You watch yourself more, there will be more sense. Then: artistry should come from two, but from a woman, especially in this version of performance, it is obligatory. But due to the fact that Agatha has not yet learned to skate, it is natural that she cannot show any artistry yet. Therefore, an overtightened brush, dangling laces, a somewhat collected forehead – for this 5.6 / 5.5.

Tarasova criticized and Ksenia Borodinwhose duet with Dmitry Soloviev until the last one.

– I think we need to train more. Because the technical side … I put 5.6, but I could have put 5.2. Because all the time, as if there is no peace anywhere – neither in the legs, nor in the body.

Somehow you need to learn a little at least on two legs to somehow slide, at least to breathe on them. Of course, it’s good to take a nice position when you are in support, but this is not enough for the technical part to look even decent.

One of the best numbers of the issue was presented by the actress Aglaya Shilovskaya and Maxim Shabalin – under That’s life of Frank Sinatra.

“Aglaya took the bull by the horns today, as they say. I pulled everything out, such a fine fellow! I see that you can barely skate, but you are gone, you are not afraid of anything, you charge Max with this energy of yours. Maxim is a wonderful partner, so graceful, so thin, so beautiful, it is very comfortable to ride with him, you know? And you pulled him out of his imposingness. Cool lit! I was simply amazed – you are not afraid, please … Cool, come on, well done ”, – admired Tatiana Navka…

“I gave big marks – 5.9 / 5.9. I think they wouldn’t have pulled it to 6.0 today, although they can. In any case, it was very, I would say, even insolent. I didn’t expect to see Aglaya in such an interesting direction, I really liked it. Thanks a lot”, – summed up Tatiana Tarasova.

The most anticipated event was the exit Evgenia Medvedeva and Dani Milokhina… As planned, the number turned out to be cool, but one of the supports ended in a fall. Tatyana Anatolyevna threatened Milokhin, after which the couple talked with Alina Zagitova.

Zagitova: Congratulations on such a cheerful, energetic dance. Danya, we know you as a funny guy. Was the workout just as fun?

Milokhin: Yes, they were just as funny.

Zagitova: And what are the difficulties, I don’t know, in support?

Milokhin: Honestly, it was not as if.

Zagitova: Zhenya, well, here you are in a pair. Was it a difficult moment for you? Now you need to think not only for yourself, but also for Danya.

Medvedev: Honestly, Danya thinks well for herself. But at some points I was a little worried, because I don’t have so much experience in pair skating …

Milokhin: Like mine.

Medvedev: But I tried to convey to Dana everything I know – my own, though not great, but experience. I am confident in Dan, I think we will work a little more and reach a new level. Everything will be better, more reliable …

Milokhin: Everything will be better and more reliable, period.

Zagitova: Danya, today a lot of people have come to look at you and support you. I think you felt this support. Danya, your followers will obviously be for you, and yours, Zhen, fans too. I wish you only the best of luck. Danya, you keep Zhenya.

The next issue is in a week.

