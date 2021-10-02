Ice age when, who participates, hot photos of Agat Muceniece, Yanina Studilina, Anna Starshenbaum, Aglaya Shilovskaya, instagram, sexy photos of stars – October 2, 2021

On October 2, on the First Channel, the premiere of the next “Ice Age” will take place. The full list of participants can be found here, and now we are talking about the main beauties of the new season.

Agata Mutsenietse

The “Closed School” star will perform with Alexander Enbert, who is the current champion of the project. A year ago, Enbert’s partner Olga Kuzmina learned supports, todes and twists – who knows, maybe Agatha will go even further and master the throw.

Adeline Sotnikova

The Olympic champion returned to the project after 5 years. Then she paired with Alexander Sokolovsky became a champion, and now David Manukyan was supposed to be her partner. Due to the injury, DAVA had to leave the project, in the first release, Sotnikova sat on the jury. But it is quite possible that Adeline will return to the ice during the season – for example, 7 years ago, due to maternity leave, Tatyana Navka entered the season only in the 6th edition.

Yanina Studilina

At the dawn of her career, Yanina starred in the TV series “Happy Together,” and considers Fyodor Bondarchuk’s “Stalingrad” her first serious work. She was also a finalist of the Dancing with the Stars project.

Yana Khokhlova

In last year’s “Ice Age” Khokhlova entered only from the 3rd edition, but their duet with Vyacheslav Chepurchenko immediately fell in love with the audience and eventually won silver. It’s time to think about gold.

Anna Starshenbaum

On the screens, Anna played a psychologist, and Constance Bonacieux, and even a webcam girl. Now it’s time to get on your skates.

Aglaya Shilovskaya

Aglaya was born into a creative family: her father Ilya is a director, and her grandfather Vsevolod is People’s Artist of the RSFSR. Aglaya herself became a movie star.

Photo report of the 1st issue of the new season

Subscribe to Sport24 channel in Yandex.Dzene