Impossible 7 “, led by Tom Cruise, files a lawsuit / World / Judicial Legal Newspaper

What the American company Paramount is striving for and what does not suit it.

Mission Impossible, starring an American actor Tom Cruiseis a blockbuster franchise company Paramount pictures… Thus, the company filed a lawsuit in the United States, claiming that the insurance payment for the movie “Mission: Impossible 7” is much less than the losses incurred by the company due to restrictions associated with the COVID pandemic.

According to the BBC, Paramount said it stopped filming seven times during the pandemic. In its lawsuit, Paramount said that Mission Impossible 7 was slated to begin filming in Venice in February 2020, but was halted after a team member working on the film became ill with covid. The postponed filming for March, but already in Rome, was also postponed due to the Italian COVID restrictions. In October 2020, there was a second outbreak of coronavirus among film crew members.

In February 2021, filming in the UK was stopped due to a sharp increase in coronavirus cases in the country, production moved to Dubai. Plans to complete the painting have been delayed due to quarantine restrictions by the UK government.

Then in June 2021 in the UK the cast and crew tested positive for a covid test.

The company claims that Federal insurance company paid out only $ 5 million in insurance, although the losses were many times greater as the film industry was hit hard by the coronavirus crisis and many cinemas around the world have closed for extended periods.

The released six films of the American blockbuster brought hundreds of millions of dollars to the studio. The 2018 film Mission: Impossible alone grossed more than $ 791 million worldwide at the box office.

Himself Tom Cruise, who is also the producer of the filmapparently threatened to fire crew members after breaking covenant rules on the set of Mission: Impossible 7 in England in December if they didn’t take COVID protocols seriously.

Paramount claims in the lawsuit, “that the Federal Insurance Company said there was no evidence that these actors and crew members could not continue their duties despite being infected with Sars-Cov-2 and posing an undeniable risk to others. involved in the production of the film. “

Paramount is seeking jury and damages without specifying specific circumstances.

According to the plan, “Mission: Impossible 7” will be released in May 2022.

